Redefining MSMEs expected to benefit more industries in State

The revised criteria for classification of industries as Micro, Small or Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) is expected to bring more businesses in the State under this category.

According to data available on the Tamil Nadu government website, the State has 6.89 lakh registered MSMEs, constituting 15.07 % of MSMEs in the country. With the revised criteria, the number of MSMEs will only increase, say industry and official sources.

An official said that overall, it was a good move as more industries would become eligible for benefits given to MSMEs.

Earlier, there were several industries that did not fit under the MSME category and were not eligible for benefits extended to large-scale industries too as their turnover did not fit in both the categories. Now, these units would be covered under MSMEs.

However, the financial allocation by the Central and State governments for MSMEs under various schemes might have to be increased as more number of units would be eligible, the official said.

According to R. Ramamurthy, president of Coimbatore District Small Industries Association, there are advantages and challenges to the MSME sector with the revised definition. While it is a welcome move that more number of industries and those in the service sector will get the benefits, the micro and small-scale units will have to compete with relatively larger ones for orders and government support.

If a Public Sector enterprise was looking at outsourcing jobs to MSMEs, the medium-scale units were more likely to get the orders. These industries with investment up to ₹50 crore and annual turnover not exceeding ₹250 crore would have more resources. They would be able to provide all the documents. The micro and small-scale units might not be able to compete with these units, he said.

J. James, president of Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises, said there were several clusters in the State that had cottage industries.

“There are unit with just ₹10 lakh investment. Units with just one or two CNC machines will have slightly more investment. In Coimbatore district alone, there are at least 10,000 units with just ₹10 lakh or ₹20 lakh investment. These are all in the micro category and need more support from the government,” he said.

Mr. Ramamurthy and Mr. James said the fund allocation for MSMEs by the governments should now be separate for micro and small-scale units.