Coimbatore

Recruitments for Airman in IAF

KRISHNAGIRI The Indian Air Force is carrying out a preliminary survey for identifying eligible male candidates for joining the IAF as Airman. According to a release from the district administration, candidates seeking employment with the Indian Airforce may fill in the google form. Further details may be ascertained from the district employment office on 04343-291983.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2022 8:32:48 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/recruitments-for-airman-in-iaf/article65464105.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY