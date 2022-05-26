Recruitments for Airman in IAF
KRISHNAGIRI The Indian Air Force is carrying out a preliminary survey for identifying eligible male candidates for joining the IAF as Airman. According to a release from the district administration, candidates seeking employment with the Indian Airforce may fill in the google form. Further details may be ascertained from the district employment office on 04343-291983.
