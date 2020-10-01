Recruitment on to fill up vacancies in noon meal centres

Krishnagiri

01 October 2020 22:23 IST

Women thronged panchayat union and municipal offices to apply for noon meal coordinators, cooks and noon meal assistants in the district. The applications have been called for the vacancies here in the district.

The applicants for the post of noon-meal coordinators should have a minimum eligibility of 10th standard pass. The candidate should be above 21 years of age, and 40 years of age. Scheduled Tribe candidates should have a minimum eligibility of 8th standard pass.

Applicants for the post of noon meal cooks should have an educational qualification of 8th standard pass, while scheduled tribe candidates should be able to read and write. Applicants for the post of noon meal assistants should be a minimum of 5th standard pass. The applicants for the post of noon meal assistants should be between 21 years and 40 years of age. The applicants should apply with passport size photograph, school transfer certificate and education certificate along with proof of residents along with the applications.

The last date for submission of applications at the panchayat union and municipal offices is October 9.