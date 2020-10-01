Recruitment on to fill up vacancies in noon meal centres

Women thronged panchayat union and municipal offices to apply for noon meal coordinators, cooks and noon meal assistants in the district. The applications have been called for the vacancies here in the district.
The applicants for the post of noon-meal coordinators should have a minimum eligibility of 10th standard pass. The candidate should be above 21 years of age, and 40 years of age. Scheduled Tribe candidates should have a minimum eligibility of 8th standard pass.
Applicants for the post of noon meal cooks should have an educational qualification of 8th standard pass, while scheduled tribe candidates should be able to read and write. Applicants for the post of noon meal assistants should be a minimum of 5th standard pass. The applicants for the post of noon meal assistants should be between 21 years and 40 years of age. The applicants should apply with passport size photograph, school transfer certificate and education certificate along with proof of residents along with the applications.
The last date for submission of applications at the panchayat union and municipal offices is October 9.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath