Recruitment of drivers, conductors for Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation will begin soon, says Transport Minister

June 09, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Recruitment of drivers and conductors for the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation will be initiated shortly, Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar said on Friday.

No appointments were made in the last five years. The process will begin in TNSTC Kumbakonam , the Minister said after handing over terminal benefits to retired employees and their families at a function organised by the TNSTC Coimbatore Ltd.

As a follow-up to the Budget announcement made by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the tender process has been started for purchase of 2,000 new buses. Besides, 2,400 more buses will be procured with financial assistance from a German bank. The purchase of the buses will be made within six months, the Minister said.

To a query, Mr. Sivasankar said the State Government had not issued any order for operation of bike-taxis, and that the rental service of two-wheeler taxis was not permitted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu has not effected any increase in bus fares, though the neighbouring States have increased the rates. Complaints of excessive collection of fares by private transport operators were being looked into and acted upon, he said.

The Minister claimed that the previous AIADMK government had not settled the benefits for the Transport Department employees and that the DMK was carrying out the task through budgetary allocations during the last two years, and also increased the salary by five percentage points.

Mr. Sivasankar joined the Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji and Coimbatore Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati in inaugurating air-conditioned retiring rooms for bus crew at three depots in Coimbatore. Similar facility was also inaugurated at three depots in Erode and one in Tiruppur.

Coimbatore Mayor Kalpana Anandkumar, and senior officials of TNSTC Coimbatore took part.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.