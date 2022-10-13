Recruitment for Tata Electronics in Krishnagiri

The Hindu Bureau KRISHNAGIRI
October 13, 2022 19:29 IST

The district administration is organising a private job fair on October 15,  jointly with Tata Electronics for recruitment to the company’s plant in Udhanapalli, near Hosur.

According to an administration release, Tata Electronics is seeking to recruit Plus Two qualified girls between 18 and 20 years of age and who have passed out in 2020, 2021, and 2022 only.

The job entails a salary of ₹16,550 along with free hostel facility. The physical criteria for the applicants entails a height of not less than 150 cm, and weight of not less than 40 kg.

Candidates are expected to arrive at the job fair with education proof, school transfer certificate, Aadhaar card, and passport size photograph. The recruitment will be held at the Government Women’s Arts College from 9 a.m. on Saturday.

