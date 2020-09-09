Recruitment camp for 108 Ambulance services

Krishnagiri

09 September 2020 23:08 IST

For the posts of medical assistants and drivers

A special recruitment camp for the posts of drivers and medical assistants for the 108 Ambulance services is scheduled to be held at the government hospital on September 11.

For the posts of medical assistants, the applicant should have a B.Sc in nursing or lab technician, or a D.Pharm, or should have completed a one year certificate course at the government hospital. Both women and men are eligible to apply. The candidates should be over 19 year of age and not exceed 30 years.

The position entails a monthly salary of ₹13,760.

For the position of ambulance drivers, the candidate should be male with a height not less than 162.5 cm, and be between 24 years of age and 35 years. The applicant, if recruited, would have 12 hours shifts, rotating between day and night. The applicant should have a driving licence for light vehicles and also for handling of public vehicles. The position of driver entails a salary of ₹13,265.

The recruitment camp will be held from 9.30 a.m to 5 p.m. on the government headquarters hospital campus here.

Further details, contact the following numbers 73977 24851; 73977 24814; 73977 24804; 73387 34076; 75500 61108.