Recruitment camp for 108 Ambulance services on May 7

May 04, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A special recruitment camp for the posts of drivers and medical assistants for the 108 Ambulance services is scheduled to be held at Thomas Hall near Railway Station here on May 7.

For the posts of medical assistants, the applicant should have a B.Sc in nursing or lab technician, or a D.Pharm, or should have completed a one-year certificate course at the government hospital. Both women and men are eligible to apply. The candidates should be in the age group of 19 to 30. The position entails a monthly salary of ₹15,235.

For the position of ambulance driver, the candidate should be male with a height not less than 162.5 cm, and the age should be between 24 and 35 years. The applicant, if recruited, would have 12-hour shifts, rotating between day and night. The applicant should have a driving licence for light vehicles and also for handling public vehicles. The position of driver entails a salary of ₹15,435.

The recruitment camp will be held between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the government headquarters hospital campus here. For details, contact 7397444147, 7397724827 and 9154189423.

