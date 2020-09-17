Recovery rate high in government hospitals: DME

R. Narayana Babu (second right), Director of Medical Education, inspecting Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital premises in Salem on Thursday.

SALEM

17 September 2020 22:20 IST

R. Narayana Babu, Director of Medical Education, on Thursday inspected Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital here and reviewed COVID-19 treatment facilities. He said that recovery rate is higher at government hospitals.

Dr. Babu reviewed the facilities at the hospital along with R. Balajinathan, Dean of the hospital, P.V. Dhanapal, Medical Superintendent and other senior officials.

Talking to presspersons, Dr. Babu said, “COVID-19 preventive measures were reviewed. Considering the request of hospitals, they have been allowed to recruit 100 additional nurses on contract basis and also increase worker strength by 20%. There is adequate staff here.”

He said that the patient recovery rate at government hospitals is higher and added that at the moment, there is one doctor and nurse per patient. Search for space for setting up a 30,000-litre oxygen tank here is on. He added that a 16,000-litre oxygen tank is already available at the hospital. Dr. Babu said that the death rate is 1.6% and the health department’s instruction is to bring it below 1%.

Dr. Babu advised the public to get checked at the earliest and avoid self-treatment. He added that private hospitals have been advised to refer patients earlier to the hospital. Government hospitals are ready to receive patients round-the-clock. However, he requested private hospitals to avoid referring patients during late hours and refer them early.

He said the government is planning to expand plasma treatment to all medical colleges where there are licensed blood banks. Dr. Babu later inspected the COVID-19 triage zone, plasma bank and other facilities at the hospital.