‘Recovery rate high in Coimbatore ‘

The number of persons who recovered from COVID-19 is high and deaths due to the disease is low in Coimbatore district because of the intensive preventive action taken by the district administration, Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani said here on Friday, after chairing a review meeting at the Collectorate.
Of 60,282 samples collected so far, 608 tested positive. Of the positive persons, 318 had returned home after treatment. The remaining 287 were under treatment.
Out of 19,161 passengers who arrived here by 131 flights, 111 were found to be COVID-19 positive. While 46 of the positive cases were from Coimbatore, the others belonged to areas outside the district. At present, 8,302 persons were in quarantine at their houses.
Mr. Velumani said the administration had strengthened vigil at the district border. Fifty doctors, 60 Revenue Department staff, 320 police personnel, 75 staff of local bodies and 24 Transport Department officials had been posted at 13 check posts to monitor the entry of people into Coimbatore.
At the inter-State check post at Walayar, a medical team lifted samples from every person entering the district. On an average it collected 200 to 250 samples.
The Minister visited the CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex, where the administration had set up a 400-bedded COVID-19 Care Centre to house asymptomatic persons.
Collector K. Rajamani, Commissioner of Police Sumit Saran and other senior officials participated in the review meeting.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath