Recovered mobile phones worth ₹ 6.33 lakh handed over to owners

ERODE

05 December 2020 23:50 IST

A total of 53 mobile phones worth ₹ 6,33,136 that were recovered by the district police were handed over to the rightful owners here on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai handed over the phones to the owners in the presence of Erode Town DSP K. Raju, Inspectors and other police personnel at the district police office. He said cases of mobile phone missing and theft were registered in various police stations and stiff action by the police led to their recovery.

Mr. Thangadurai said online cheating was on the rise and asked the public not to disclose their bank details, 16-digit debit card number, CVV or OTP to strangers who claimed that they were speaking from banks. He asked the public to be cautious against such callers as it would result in financial fraud.

He said the police received many complaints in 2020 and cases were registered. After investigation, a sum of ₹ 5,15,738 were returned to the affected persons through the respective banks.

The SP asked the public to conduct proper inquiry over advertisements claiming that rent would be given for utilising their land for installing mobile towers. He also asked the public to be cautious against persons who promised to get jobs in foreign countries. Contents in social media should be shared only with known persons, he added.