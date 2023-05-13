Recovered mobile phones handed over to owners

May 13, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - ERODE

A total of 72 mobile phones worth ₹10.36 lakh that were either missing or stolen were recovered by the district police and handed over to the owners here.

Superintendent of Police V. Sasimohan said the cyber crime branch police functioning under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police were dealing with cases related to missing or stolen mobile phones, issues related to social media postings, and financial frauds.

Through mobile tracking and investigation, the police recovered 72 mobile phones and handed them over to the owners. From 2021 to 2023, a total of 942 mobile phones worth ₹1.38 crore were handed over to the owners, a release said.