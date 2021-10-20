Recovered mobile phones handed over to owners

Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Wednesday handed over 141 lost or stolen mobile phones to their owners after tracing them through the cyber crime police station.

The Rural Police had received 347 complaints with regard to stolen and lost mobile phones till September, this year.

Coimbatore Rural Superintendent of Police S. Selvanagarathinam tasked Additional Superintendents of Police N. Ravichandran and R. Sughasini to conduct a special drive to trace as many mobile phones as possible.

The team headed by cyber crime police station inspector S. Jayadevi recovered 141 mobile phones by tracing the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number.

Mr. Selvanagarathinam handed over the recovered mobile phones to their owners at his office on Wednesday.

The SP urged people to report to the respective police station in the event of losing their mobile phones. As stolen or lost phones can be misused by others, such incidents should be reported to the police at the earliest, he said.

Ms. Jayadevi also educated people who came to collect their mobile phones on the need to be cautious about online cheating wherein fraudsters ask for One Time Password, credit/debit card and bank account details.