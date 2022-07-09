Recovered mobile phones handed over to owners in Tiruppur

The Tiruppur District Cyber Crime Police on Friday handed over 141 mobile phones to the owners.

Superintendent of Police G. Shashank Sai told The Hindu that every complaint received across the district from the persons, who lost their mobile phone, either stolen or accidental missing, would be dealt by the District Cyber Crime Police. A total of 94 mobile phones amounting to ₹9 lakh were recovered in 2021 and a total of 47 mobile phones worth ₹5 lakh were recovered in the first six months of this year, said Mr. Sai.

On Friday, the Superintendent of Police handed over the gadgets to the rightful owners. He also said that the district Cyber Crime Branch works round-the-clock to trace the missing mobiles using the IMEI number and warned that strict action would be taken against those involved in gadget thefts.