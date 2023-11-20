ADVERTISEMENT

Recovered mobile phones handed over to owners in Erode

November 20, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar handing over a recovered mobile phone to the owner in Erode on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A total of 85 mobile phones worth ₹14.12 lakh that were either missing or stolen were recovered by the district police and handed over to the owners here on Monday.

Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar said the cyber crime branch police functioning under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police were dealing with cases related to missing or stolen mobile phones, issues related to social media postings, and financial fraud.

Through mobile tracking and investigation, the police recovered 507 mobile phones worth ₹76.72 lakh in 2023 and 528 mobile phones worth ₹75.62 lakh in 2022. He said the recovered mobile phones were handed over to the owners. He asked the public to lodge complaints with the police immediately if their mobile phones were stolen or went missing.

