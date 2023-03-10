Recovered mobile phones handed over to owners in Erode

March 10, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - ERODE

A total of 57 mobile phones worth ₹8.45 lakh that were either missing or stolen iwere recovered by the district police and handed over to the owners here on Friday.

Superintendent of Police V. Sasimohan said the cyber crime branch police functioning under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police were dealing with cases related to missing or stolen mobile phones, issues related to social media postings, and financial frauds.

Through mobile tracking and investigation, the police recovered 66 mobile phones and handed them over to the owners. From 2021 to 2023, a total of 798 mobile phones worth ₹1.17 crore were handed over to the owners, a release said..