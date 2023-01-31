Recovered mobile phones handed over to owners in Erode

January 31, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - ERODE

A total of 56 mobile phones worth ₹8.37 lakh that were either missing or stolen were recovered by the Cyber Cell of the district police and handed over to the respective owners here on Tuesday.

A release said complaints lodged with Superintendent of Police V. Sasimohan were forwarded to the cyber cell functioning under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police. Through mobile tracking and investigation, the police recovered mobile phones worth ₹8,37,491 and handed them over to the rightful owners.

The release said that from 2021 to 2023, a total of 741 mobile phones worth ₹1.09 crore were handed over to the owners.