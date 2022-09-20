Recovered mobile phones handed over to owners in Erode

A total of 67 mobile phones worth ₹10.55 lakh that were either missing or stolen in 2022 were recovered by the district police and handed over to the rightful owners here on Tuesday.

Handing over the mobile phones to the owners, Additional Superintendent of Police, Special Wing for Crime against Women and Children, A. Kanakeshwari, said the cyber crime branch police functioning under the supervision of ASP were dealing with cases related to missing or stolen mobile phones, issues related to social media postings, and financial frauds.

Through mobile tracking and investigation, the police recovered 67 mobile phones worth ₹10,55,511 and handed them over to the rightful owners. Thus, a total of 407 mobile phones worth ₹60,25,466 were recovered and handed them over to the rightful owners this year.