Reconstitution of SMC in government schools in Coimbatore on July 9
The fourth phase of School Management Committee (SMC) will be reconstituted in 193 government high and higher secondary schools on July 9.
According to Chief Education Officer, Coimbatore, N. Geetha, parents of the students have been asked to take part in the programme.
