‘Reconsider increase in job quota for women’

Government job aspirants have urged the State government to reconsider its decision to increase job quota for women in government jobs.

In a petition to District Collector on Monday, the aspirants welcomed State government’s decision to increase the job quota for women from 30% to 40%.

The petitioners said that besides the 30% special quota from women, more number of women get placed through caste-based reservation quotas.

In practice, over 60% women get placed in government jobs, the petitioners said. They said that in 2019 Group-I examinations, only 36.66% of men got selected to various positions, while 63.33% women got selected. The petitioners lamented that with the increase in special quota, women would get selected to 75-80% of job positions and men would be left with fewer positions.