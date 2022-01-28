Recognition for intelligence officer

COIMBATORE

S. Kalyani Sundari Nagarajan, senior intelligence officer in the Madurai Regional Unit of the Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence, Coimbatore Zonal Unit, has received the Presidential Award for Specially Distinguished Record of Service. A press release said that every year, officers and staff of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs are considered for grant of Presidential Award of Appreciation Certificate and Medals for “Exceptionally Meritorious Service Rendered at the Risk of Life” or for “Specially Distinguished Record of Service”.

This year, 29 officers received the award for Specially Distinguished Record of Service, including one from the Coimbatore Zonal unit.Mr. Nagarajan, who received the Award on Republic Day, had joined the Department in 2006 as Inspector of Central Excise and Service Tax in Delhi. Before that, he served in the Indian Air Force for 15 years. During his service in the Intelligence wing, he was involved in detection of ₹1,800 crore of tax evasion, resulting in recovery of ₹150 crore, the press release said.

