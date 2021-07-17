Recognition for BU professor

Bharathiar University faculty N. Ponpandian has been nominated a fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, United Kingdom, said a release.

The professor and head, Department of Nanoscience and Technology, won the prestigious membership in recognition of his contribution to materials chemistry. The Society is the United Kingdom's professional body for chemical scientists.

The release added that Mr. Ponpandian had also been listed among the world's top scientists in the area of applied physics from the SCOPUS data by the researchers from Stanford University, USA.

He was the first faculty from the university to become a fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, which was a reflection of the quality of his work, the release said and added that Vice-Chancellor P. Kaliraj congratulated the professor.