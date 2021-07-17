Coimbatore

Recognition for BU professor

Bharathiar University faculty N. Ponpandian has been nominated a fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, United Kingdom, said a release.

The professor and head, Department of Nanoscience and Technology, won the prestigious membership in recognition of his contribution to materials chemistry. The Society is the United Kingdom's professional body for chemical scientists.

The release added that Mr. Ponpandian had also been listed among the world's top scientists in the area of applied physics from the SCOPUS data by the researchers from Stanford University, USA.

He was the first faculty from the university to become a fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, which was a reflection of the quality of his work, the release said and added that Vice-Chancellor P. Kaliraj congratulated the professor.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 17, 2021 11:40:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/recognition-for-bu-professor/article35388347.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY