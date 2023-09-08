HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Recent roadkill forces Forest Department to seek Highways to regulate speed of vehicles passing through Anaikatti ghat section near Coimbatore

The road passing via the Anaikatti ghat section is home to a large number of animals including elephant, gaur, deer and sloth bear a wide range of birds and butterflies. The ghat section has seen an increase in vehicular movement in the recent past, after vloggers and riders’ groups started publishing travel videos of the scenic route

September 08, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - Coimbatore

Wilson Thomas
Wilson Thomas
A view of the Coimbatore - Mannarkkad Road via Anaikatti ghat section in Coimbatore district.

A view of the Coimbatore - Mannarkkad Road via Anaikatti ghat section in Coimbatore district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The recent roadkill of a gaur on the busy Coimbatore – Mannarkkad Road via Anaikatti has forced the Forest Department to seek the Highways Department to take measures to protect wild animals from getting knocked down by speeding vehicles along the interstate route.

District Forest Officer N. Jayaraj told The Hindu the Department would write to the Highways, requesting to adopt measures to avoid accidents involving speeding vehicles and wild animals.

On August 26 evening, a speeding truck fatally knocked down an adult gaur on the interstate road near the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (Sacon).

The driver of the truck was booked for the offence and he was remanded for killing the gaur that is protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

“This is not the first instance of an animal getting hit by speeding vehicles on the road. There needs to be some measures to regulate the speed of vehicles,” added Mr. Jayaraj.

The road passing via the Anaikatti ghat section that comes under the Coimbatore forest range is home to a large number of animals including elephant, gaur, deer and sloth bear a wide range of birds and butterflies. The ghat section has seen an increase in vehicular movement in the recent past, after vloggers and riders’ groups stared publishing travel videos of the scenic route.

ALSO READ
Elephant habitat at Anaikatti along Tamil Nadu-Kerala boundary faces threat

Caution boards

Assistant Conservator of Forests M. Senthil Kumar said the Department has proposed to seek the Highways Department to install rumble strips, speed breakers and caution boards on the road.

“These types of safety measures are necessary because there is no regulation of vehicular movement through the forest at night on the interstate route. Motorists are advised to drive very cautiously as animal crossing is very common on the stretch,” he said.

The Forest Department has also warned of appropriate action against people who stop vehicles on the forest route, take photos of animals and disturb them or trespass into the protected areas.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / forests / nature and wildlife / habitat (conservation) / conservation

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.