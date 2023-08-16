Rearing of buffaloes ceases to be remunerative for Uthukuli farmers in Tiruppur

August 16, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The scope for revival of buffalo population in Uthukuli region, which is famed for quality butter production, appears bleak, according to the manufacturers who are struggling to sustain their ventures despite the rise in demand.

The drastic decline in manpower for tending to the buffaloes which have to be fed at periodic intervals with drought-resistant grass, has meant the corresponding drop in the animal population.

The drought-resistant grass when combined with solathattai (sorghum stalks) ensures the thickness of the milk.

According to the officials of the Animal Husbandry Department, the sighting of buffalo population in Pappampalayam, Vengalapalayam and surrounding villages where the animals used to be reared in large numbers until a decade ago has become few and far between.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the exact count was not available, officials estimate that the buffalo population has come down to just a few hundreds from several thousands, two to three decades ago.

Studies have indicated that high cost of concentrates, unavailability of community grazing land, fluctuation in concentration feed cost, shortage in green fodder, and inadequate knowledge about scientific feeding have also contributed to the drastic decline in the buffalo population.

“The returns are not commensurate with the efforts taken to maintain buffaloes in flocks,” K. Subramaniam, proprietor, K.S. Dairy Farm, which has been into manufacture of ‘Uthukuli’ butter since 1973, said.

The production capacities in the butter-making units were being underutilised due to paucity of buffalo milk, he said.

According to officials, bankers have second thoughts if farmers approach them for loans for purchase of buffaloes. In terms of milk production, hybrid cows are far ahead in generating income, an official said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT