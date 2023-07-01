ADVERTISEMENT

Realtors urge government to hold talks with quarry owners

July 01, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

 With the Tamil Nadu Stone Quarry, Crusher and Lorry Owners’ Association on an indefinite strike from June 26, and construction activities halted and workers losing their jobs, Real Estate Owners Association of Erode has urged the State government to immediately intervene and solve the problem. 

Association president V. Sadhasivam said that lorries have stopped operations and blue metal, M-sand, quarry dust and other items were not available affecting the constructions. He said that the strike not only affected the people building houses, but also the workers involved in construction. He said that COVID-19 had affected the construction sector badly and the sector is slowly recovering. “The present scenario is a big setback to the sector,” he said. 

Association secretary K. Manickam said that minerals are being taken to nearby States leading to sharp increase in price of construction materials in the State. “Quarry owners association should immediately hold talks with the government. If not, the government should hold talks with them and solve the problem,” he added. 

