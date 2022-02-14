Realtor hacked to death near Coimbatore

A realtor hailing from Saravanampatti was hacked to death at Nallampalayam near Coimbatore on Monday evening.

M. Ponnusamy, former Coimbatore district secretary of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), was murdered over an alleged land dispute.

The police said Ponnusamy had served as the district secretary of the DMDK a few years ago and later quit active politics. He had been doing real estate business after quitting politics and started a document writing office.

According to the police, Ponnusamy had a dispute with Muthukumar over a land deal. Ponnusamy had given power of attorney of a property to Muthukumar after receiving ₹50 lakh. He returned the money to Muthukumar a few weeks ago and cancelled the power of attorney of the property, the police said.

On Monday, Muthukumar asked Ponnusamy to come to Kanthan Nagar extension at Nallampalayam around 3 p.m. to see a plot. Ponnusamy left for the place with office typist Sripriya in a car. After reaching the place, Sripriya remained in the car and Ponnusamy met Muthukumar at the plot where another person namely Rajan was also present.

The police said Muthukumar and Rajan had an argument with Ponnusamy over the previous land deal. They hacked Ponnusamy and escaped from the place. Though locals called an ambulance, the ambulance crew found Ponnusamy dead.

On Information, the Thudiyalur police rushed to the spot. The body was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

The police said they were questioning Muthukumar and Rajan in custody as part of the investigation.