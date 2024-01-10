Realtor beaten to death in Erode

January 10, 2024 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - ERODE

A realtor was allegedly beaten to death by an unidentified man in front of a Tasmac shop at Odakkadu in Chithode on Wednesday morning. The police said that Rangaraj alias Rajkumar was standing outside the shop and talking to a man. A dispute broke between the two and they started attacking each other. The man attacked Rangaraj with a wooden log and he died on the spot. The attacker escaped from the spot. Chithode police sent the body to the Government Hospital in Erode and a sniffer dog was pressed into service. The police said that they were trying to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footage in the locality.