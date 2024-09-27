‘Realise your dreams and contribute for the nation by cracking UPSC examination’

By cracking the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination and becoming an officer, one can realise their dreams and contribute for the nation, said G. Ram Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of GST and Central Excise, Erode Division, during the inauguration of the UPSC Aspirants’ Meet in Erode on Friday.

Shankar IAS Academy partnered with The Hindu to launch the club at Dr. R.A.N.M. Arts and Science College at Rangampalayam in the city.

Mr. Ram Kumar, who cleared UPSC exam in 2015, said, “if one needs change, they need to crack UPSC. Becoming an IAS/IPS/IRS officer will help them realise their dreams and contribute for the nation,”. Recalling that his confidence helped him clear the examination, he asked students to build confidence. “Only if you have confidence, you would start your preparations and learn things quickly,” he said.

Crediting The Hindu newspaper for providing in-depth news and complex analysis of issues, Mr. Ram Kumar said he has been reading the newspaper from Class 10 to date. He said the State government’s school text books will give a new perspective and asked aspirants to focus on reading it repeatedly. “Start with newspapers as it changes your mindset and helps you to focus,” he said and encouraged students to prepare for the UPSC examination.

A. Palaniappan, principal of the college, said more awareness was needed among the students to know the opportunities in civil services jobs, and asked students to utilise the chance as they can reach top positions. K.R. Ganesh Kumar, faculty from Shankar IAS Academy, and T. Thilakraj, Branch Head of the academy, Salem, explained in detail about the jobs, opportunities and preparation methods.

During the meet, Shankar IAS Academy donated The Hindu publication books worth ₹33,000 to the college. Staff from the Hindu Group, R. Nirmaladevi, vice principal, faculties and students were present.

