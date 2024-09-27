GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Realise your dreams and contribute for the nation by cracking UPSC examination’

Published - September 27, 2024 07:33 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
G. Ram Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of GST and Central Excise, Erode Division, speaking at the inauguration of UPSC Aspirants Club in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Friday.

G. Ram Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of GST and Central Excise, Erode Division, speaking at the inauguration of UPSC Aspirants Club in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Friday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

By cracking the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination and becoming an officer, one can realise their dreams and contribute for the nation, said G. Ram Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of GST and Central Excise, Erode Division, during the inauguration of the UPSC Aspirants’ Meet in Erode on Friday.

Shankar IAS Academy partnered with The Hindu to launch the club at Dr. R.A.N.M. Arts and Science College at Rangampalayam in the city.

| Photo Credit:

Mr. Ram Kumar, who cleared UPSC exam in 2015, said, “if one needs change, they need to crack UPSC. Becoming an IAS/IPS/IRS officer will help them realise their dreams and contribute for the nation,”. Recalling that his confidence helped him clear the examination, he asked students to build confidence. “Only if you have confidence, you would start your preparations and learn things quickly,” he said.

Crediting The Hindu newspaper for providing in-depth news and complex analysis of issues, Mr. Ram Kumar said he has been reading the newspaper from Class 10 to date. He said the State government’s school text books will give a new perspective and asked aspirants to focus on reading it repeatedly. “Start with newspapers as it changes your mindset and helps you to focus,” he said and encouraged students to prepare for the UPSC examination.

A. Palaniappan, principal of the college, said more awareness was needed among the students to know the opportunities in civil services jobs, and asked students to utilise the chance as they can reach top positions. K.R. Ganesh Kumar, faculty from Shankar IAS Academy, and T. Thilakraj, Branch Head of the academy, Salem, explained in detail about the jobs, opportunities and preparation methods.

During the meet, Shankar IAS Academy donated The Hindu publication books worth ₹33,000 to the college. Staff from the Hindu Group, R. Nirmaladevi, vice principal, faculties and students were present.

Published - September 27, 2024 07:33 pm IST

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.