Real estate firm manager robbed of ₹ 82 lakh in Coimbatore

The Peelamedu police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly robbed the manager of a real estate firm of ₹ 82 lakh on Thursday.

The police said Leo Mariya Iruthayaraj (53) of Pothiyankadu near Karumathampatty lodged a complaint that he was robbed of the cash.

According to the police, Mr. Iruthayaraj works as the manager at the office of the real estate firm Sigaram Garden. His complaint said that Ravikumar alias Kennedy, a site broker, approached him at the office at Jeeva Nagar on Thursday and assaulted him with a hacksaw blade and robbed him of ₹ 82 lakh. He suffered injuries on his ear and shoulder, the complainant alleged.

The Peelamedu police registered a case based on Mr. Iruthayaraj’s complaint on Thursday. A team led by inspector M. Amutha was on the lookout for the accused.