Readylink launches digital customer application form

Coimbatore

05 August 2020 18:59 IST

Internet service provider Readylink Internet Services has launched digital customer application form to eliminate direct meeting of customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Coimbatore-based company has branches in Tiruppur, Erode, Namakkal, and Tiruchengode and 25 franchisees across the State, except Chennai, according to a press release.

