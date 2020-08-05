Coimbatore

Readylink launches digital customer application form

Internet service provider Readylink Internet Services has launched digital customer application form to eliminate direct meeting of customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Coimbatore-based company has branches in Tiruppur, Erode, Namakkal, and Tiruchengode and 25 franchisees across the State, except Chennai, according to a press release.

