Event to raise awareness on Thagadur Book Festival held in Dharmapuri

September 05, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

“Read two pages or read for 10 minutes a day,” said District Collector K. Shanthi to the students at a book reading event organised in the run-up to the 10-day Thagadur Book Festival here on Tuesday.

The 5th edition of the book festival, jointly organised by the district administration, Bharathi Puthagalayam and Thagadur Puthaga Peravai, will be held from September 8 to 17 at Vallalar grounds here.

The reading event — Dharmapuri Vaasikiradhu — was organised for students with the participation of Ms. Shanthi to create awareness on the book festival.

Inaugurating the event, the Collector said that book reading events were organised in all schools on Teachers Day to underline the importance of reading and for practicing the art of reading. The Chief Minister has instructed all the district administrations to conduct book festivals to inculcate the habit of reading. As part of that goal, book festivals are being organised as mass events to create a reading culture, Collector said.

She urged the students to read daily, and extensively and to make it a habit to borrow books from the school library. All villages have libraries under the Anaithu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam. Over 3 lakh students in more than 1,607 schools and 29 colleges would read on this day, Ms. Shanthi later told the media.

The Thagadur Book Festival will host over 100 stalls and lakhs of titles and will be open from morning till night. Each evening, the book fair will host talks by writers, and orators from 7.p.m to 8 p.m.

Awareness programmes on the book fair are being organised in remote blocks such as Harur and Paapireddipatty.

