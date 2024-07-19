‘Reading books with concentration generates original thoughts’

Knowledge gained from physical books on diverse topics in a curated environment can never be matched with digital content, District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said on Friday

Reading books with concentration from start to finish, though a challenge, is what generates original thought and creativity, the Collector said, addressing the inaugural ceremony of Coimbatore Book Fair organised jointly by the district administration and Codissia (Coimbatore District Small Scale Industries Association).

The eighth edition of the Book Fair at the Codissia Complex that has attracted publishers from across the country is to be showcased through 285 stalls.

Reading online limited the range of knowledge as the algorithm suggested only the related options based on the choice made. There could be counter thought only when books on diverse topics were read, Mr. Pati said.

The Collector released a book titled ‘Coimbatore, Codissia and Me’ authored by A.V. Varadharajan, founder of AV Group of Companies, on the inherent factors that had fostered the entrepreneurial leap.

In his address, Commissioner of Police V. Balakrishnan said the Book Fairs in Coimbatore and Erode had paved the way for understanding more about the otherwise lesser known literary richness of the Western region.

Such books reassured that digital influence had not blunted the pleasure of book reading, he said, advocating availability of books in varied languages. The population in Coimbatore was of a cosmopolitan blend of people from about 17 sociological backgrounds that could lead to literary enrichment through translation of works, Mr. Balakrishnan said.

Literary richness factoring in diversity was a dire requirement in society for long-term peace and eradicating strife, he emphasised.

Codissia president M.Karthikeyan spoke on the societal responsibility of the association in fostering reading habit. CBF 2024 chairperson K. Ramesh said the response of publishers was on a higher scale this year

