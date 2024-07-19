GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Reading books with concentration generates original thoughts’

Published - July 19, 2024 08:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati (right) and City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan visiting a stall after inaugurating the Coimbatore Book Festival 2024 at Codissia Trade Fair Complex in Coimbatore on Friday.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati (right) and City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan visiting a stall after inaugurating the Coimbatore Book Festival 2024 at Codissia Trade Fair Complex in Coimbatore on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Knowledge gained from physical books on diverse topics in a curated environment can never be matched with digital content, District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said on Friday

Reading books with concentration from start to finish, though a challenge, is what generates original thought and creativity, the Collector said, addressing the inaugural ceremony of Coimbatore Book Fair organised jointly by the district administration and Codissia (Coimbatore District Small Scale Industries Association).

The eighth edition of the Book Fair at the Codissia Complex that has attracted publishers from across the country is to be showcased through 285 stalls.

Reading online limited the range of knowledge as the algorithm suggested only the related options based on the choice made. There could be counter thought only when books on diverse topics were read, Mr. Pati said.

The Collector released a book titled ‘Coimbatore, Codissia and Me’ authored by A.V. Varadharajan, founder of AV Group of Companies, on the inherent factors that had fostered the entrepreneurial leap.

In his address, Commissioner of Police V. Balakrishnan said the Book Fairs in Coimbatore and Erode had paved the way for understanding more about the otherwise lesser known literary richness of the Western region.

Such books reassured that digital influence had not blunted the pleasure of book reading, he said, advocating availability of books in varied languages. The population in Coimbatore was of a cosmopolitan blend of people from about 17 sociological backgrounds that could lead to literary enrichment through translation of works, Mr. Balakrishnan said.

Literary richness factoring in diversity was a dire requirement in society for long-term peace and eradicating strife, he emphasised.

Codissia president M.Karthikeyan spoke on the societal responsibility of the association in fostering reading habit. CBF 2024 chairperson K. Ramesh said the response of publishers was on a higher scale this year

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.