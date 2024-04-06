GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Reaching out to voters in Kuttaiyur village on T.N.-Karnataka border is an uphill task

Officials travel 54 km by road in Tamil Nadu, and 29 km in Karnataka to reach the remote location; voters of the village say that no candidate has met them yet for the upcoming Lok Sabha election

April 06, 2024 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Every election, the Election Commission of India (EC) encounters challenges in ensuring that every eligible person gets to exercise his/her franchise. This time, too, officials are reaching out to voters living in isolated areas of Tamil Nadu.

To reach one such place, Kuttaiyur, a village on the Tamil Nadu- Karnataka border, officials have to travel across two States — 54 km by road in Tamil Nadu and 29 km in Karnataka. The nondescript habitation, with 312 voters, falls in the Bargur panchayat in the Tiruppur Lok Sabha constituency. The village, which comes under the Anthiyur Assembly constituency, is located 27 km from the Kadambur Hills.

Officials have to travel 83 km from Anthiyur to reach the Government Tribal Residential Middle School in the village, which is the polling booth. A vehicle carrying poll materials travels 54 km, along the stretches of the Bargur Hills, to reach Kargekandi in Chamarajanagar district in Karnataka. From here, it travels about 24 km to Jallipalayam village, also located on the border, and 750 metres further to reach the village, according to an official. This distance is covered in three hours. “After polling, machines are transported to a counting centre at Tiruppur, 155 km from the village,” the official added.

Another route to reach the village is a pathway through the forests. Those taking this risky route can go up to Makkampalayam village, 5 km from Kuttaiyur. “There are no roads, but only boulders on the 5-km stretch from Kuttaiyur to Makkampalayam. There is a risk of electronic voting machines getting damaged [if vehicles travel on this route],” said another official. In the previous elections, a mini-lorry was used to transport machines and officials, and the forest and police department personnel assisted the officials by providing them with walkie-talkies since the village had issues with mobile connectivity.

The Kuttaiyur villagers depend on a pick-up vehicle to reach Makkampalayam and board a bus to reach government offices at Anthiyur. They have to go to Jallipalayam to buy essential commodities, and for medical needs. They said no candidate had visited them yet for the coming election, even as they vote in every election.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.