Reaching out to the elderly

Many elderly couples, who stay alone in Coimbatore city, had unusual visitors who knocked on their doors in the last two days and checked whether they wanted any assistance.

Thanks to the new initiative by City Police Commissioner Deepak M. Damor who instructed all the 15 police stations in Coimbatore city to visit elderly persons and couples who live alone and ensure that they do not have any struggle during the intense lockdown.

Police personnel in charge of beat patrols at each police station started visiting senior citizens from Monday.

G. Stalin, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), said the Coimbatore City Police had already identified 371 elderly couples who live alone within the limits of the 15 police stations. The data was collected when the city police introduced sectoral police officers for each police stations earlier this year to work closely with the public. “Police personnel visit these elderly people and check whether they need any assistance. If they require medicine, grocery or vegetables, the police arrange them,” he said. However, the police will only facilitate such items and will not bear the expenses.

“The response was overwhelming. Many couples told our personnel that they were very happy for the mere fact that the cops came to their door steps to check whether their were safe and sound,” Mr. Stalin added.