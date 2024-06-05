GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Re-wilding and restoration programme held in Udhagamandalam to mark World Environment Day

Madras Regimental Centre and other units of the Wellington Cantonment in Coonoor, along with other organisations, undertook the restoration of a piece of wetland within the cantonment limits

Published - June 05, 2024 04:38 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau
The Madras Regimental Centre and other units of the Wellington Cantonment marked World Environment Day in Coonoor on Tuesday, June 4, 2024

The Madras Regimental Centre and other units of the Wellington Cantonment marked World Environment Day in Coonoor on Tuesday, June 4, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A re-wilding and ecological restoration programme was undertaken by the Cantonment Board, Madras Regimental Centre and other units of the Wellington Cantonment in Coonoor on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, to mark World Environment Day 2024.

The theme for this year is ‘Land restoration, desertification and drought resilience,’ a rallying call for the protection and revival of ecosystems all around the world.

Brigadier Sunil Kumar Yadav, Commandant, Madras Regimental Center (MRC), presided over the event, a statement released on the event said.

In his address, Mr. Yadav spoke about the importance of combined efforts across different sections of the society for the success of such initiatives to restore native ecology. In addition to the army establishment and the cantonment board, students of Laidlaw Memorial School and College, volunteers of NGOs, Be My Buddy, You Can Edu, and Clean Coonoor, also participated.

The restoration was undertaken on a piece of wetland within the cantonment limits, recently rejuvenated through the joint efforts of the army establishment, Clean Coonoor and the Hinduja Foundation.

Appropriate native flora was planted along the banks of the waterbody, and native flora such as sedges were also spontaneously taking over inside the wetland. It was hoped that with more such efforts, the region will transform into a proper valley bog in the years to come, serving as a forerunner for more such efforts in other parts of the district, participants of the event said.

Related Topics

Nilgiris / environmental issues

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.