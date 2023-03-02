HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Re-laying of pavements in many areas on cards, says Coimbatore Corporation

March 02, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Broken pavement poses risk for pedestrians on Dr. Balasundaram Road in the city.

Broken pavement poses risk for pedestrians on Dr. Balasundaram Road in the city. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

As broken pavements have become common across the city, the Coimbatore Corporation is planning to remove and re-lay new pavements, Commissioner M. Prathap has said.

“We are planning to completely remove the damaged pavements and lay new ones across many areas in the city, similar to the work done near the Town Hall. A proposal regarding this will be added in the Budget,” he said.

“The plan is at the initial stage. A detailed project report (DPR) is yet to be readied and roads have to be selected for this. After plans are prepared, the funds required will be estimated and listed in the upcoming budget,” said a Corporation engineer.

The Corporation has been maintaining tar roads and cement concrete roads stretching to a total of 1,150 km across wards.

Road restoration works and patchworks worth ₹10 crore are under way in many areas including Carmel Garden Road, Perur Road – Sivalayam Junction – Sethumavaikkal etc. The work at the junction near the Government Women’s Polytechnic up to Sri Ramakrishna Hospital was completed, another official said.

The Corporation is set to hand over the maintenance of the road from the District Collectorate to Avarampalayam via Women’s Polytechnic College (Hosur and Balasundaram roads) to the State Highways.

Pedestrians, especially college students and government office visitors on the road, walking towards the bus stand here, said that certain sections of the pavement stretching towards Anna Silai and Avinashi Road are broken. “This forces us to use the road which is unsafe. New pavements will be a welcome initiative, but temporary repair work can also be considered,” said a college student, requesting anonymity.

Coimbatore Consumer Cause Secretary K. Kathirmathiyon suggested that existing infrastructure can be repaired and new pavements can be constructed in areas that completely lack the facility. This will also save costs, he said.

Related Topics

corporations / road safety / Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.