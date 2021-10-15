‘Re-lay Vellakinar Pirivu road’

The Coimbatore district road protection committee has urged the Highways authorities to repair and re-lay Vellakinar Pirivu - Urumandampalayam road.

According to M. Devendran, secretary of the committee, vehicle movement on Mettupalayam road is affected because of flyover works at Kavundampalayam and GN Mills post.

Near GN Mills, traffic is diverted to Vellakinar Pirivu road. However, this two-lane road from Vellakinar Pirivu towards Urumandampalayam is damaged at several places. The Highways Department should identify all places where the road is damaged and repair these. It should remove encroachments, re-lay pipes and cables that were damaged on Mettupalayam road and re-lay the service road, he said.