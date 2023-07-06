HamberMenu
Re-lay portion of Mahatma Gandhi Road in Coimbatore: residents

July 06, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The residents of SIHS Colony in a petition to the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation on Wednesday claimed that a portion of the Mahatma Gandhi Road from Saraswati Mess up to a private school is damaged.

The rutted road is a cause for frequent accidents and poses a risk, especially for students travelling through the area and so, immediate action must be taken to repair the road considering road safety, residents said in the petition.

R. Venkatesh, the Junior Engineer for the ward said the issue had been noted by the civic body recently. “The road was laid five years ago and cannot withstand heavy vehicle movement. A tender worth roughly ₹80 lakh was floated recently for re-laying the damaged stretch. The work order will be issued for the same soon and works will be started before heavy rain sets in,” he added.

