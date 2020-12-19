Re-lay damaged roads in Erode: residents

The roads are dug for various works in the city

Residents and motorists here urged the Corporation to re-lay roads that have been dug for various works in the city at the earliest.

At present, works on underground sewerage scheme (UGSS), dedicated water supply scheme and underground cabling by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation are being carried out at various parts of the city. Besides, smart road works are also in progress in the old Corporation areas. Roads are dug in the middle for UGSS while one side of the road was dug for laying underground cables. This has turned many roads non-motorable and the residents and motorists face more hardship during rain.

A resident at Periyar Nagar said road work had been in progress for over six months now and they were not sure when the works would be completed and the damaged road re-laid. “No board is placed to display the nature of the work or the date of completion of the project,” said V. Gokul Prasad, a resident. The residents should have been given prior information about the duration of the projects, he said.

Many roads in the city, particularly in residential areas where UGSS and dedicated water scheme works are in progress, turn slushy and become dangerous for travelling during rain. Kavitha of Chinnamuthu Main Street said large-size pits posed a threat to people and children. Vehicle movement on the streets was also disrupted for many months. “The civic body should focus on re-laying the roads after completing the projects on each street,” she added.

Corporation officials said most of the works were nearing completion and the roads would be re-laid after getting funds.