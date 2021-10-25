‘Re-lay damaged road or provide compensation’

The roads were laid 20 years ago: Satta Panchayat Iyakkam

Stating that the damaged roads in Ward 16 in the Corporation limits were not re-laid in 15 years, members of Satta Panchayat Iyakkam urged the district administration to either re-lay the roads or pay a compensation of ₹ 5,000 to every ration card holders in the area.

In a petition submitted to the administration during the grievances redress meeting here on Monday, its coordinator P. Tamilarasi said Mamarathupalayam – Ellapalayam and Naripallam – Gangapuram link tar-topped roads were laid 20 years ago when it was under the municipal limits.

The civic body was upgraded as Erode Corporation 15 years ago and no steps were taken to re-lay the roads in all these years. People in Ellapalayam, Ayapaali, Mamarathupalayam, Kongampalayam and people around the areas used these roads to reach the main roads. “The pathetic condition of the roads led to motorists suffering from back pain, pain in knee joints and other health issues,” the petition said.

Though many petitions were submitted demanding re-laying of the roads in the past 10 years, officials cited lack of funds as reason for not carrying out works, the petition said.

Officials said the petition was forwarded to the Corporation for action.