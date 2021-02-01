RDSS Hotels to expand

COIMBATORE

RDSS Hotels, which has properties in Chennai and Tiruchi and has inaugurated one in Coimbatore, is looking at a resort at Pollachi.

According to Ramesh Kumar, its chairman, RDSS has hotels in Tiruchi and Chennai and both these properties were acquired.

In Coimbatore, it had invested nearly ₹40 crore and constructed Park Elanza, a new project. It plans to inaugurate an eco-friendly resort at Pollachi in a couple of years. The details are being worked out.

Shanmuganathan Vijay and Siddharth, directors of RDSS, added that the motto of the group is affordable luxury. The property in Coimbatore on Nanjappa Road has 48 rooms in four categories. The facilities at the hotel included two banquet halls, restaurant, 24x7 coffee bar, and a Hawaiin-themed bar.

RDSS Hotels plans to expand its presence across different verticals in the hospitality sector, they said.