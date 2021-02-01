RDSS Hotels to expand

RDSS Hotels, which has properties in Chennai and Tiruchi and has inaugurated one in Coimbatore, is looking at a resort at Pollachi.
According to Ramesh Kumar, its chairman, RDSS has hotels in Tiruchi and Chennai and both these properties were acquired.
In Coimbatore, it had invested nearly ₹40 crore and constructed Park Elanza, a new project. It plans to inaugurate an eco-friendly resort at Pollachi in a couple of years. The details are being worked out.
Shanmuganathan Vijay and Siddharth, directors of RDSS, added that the motto of the group is affordable luxury. The property in Coimbatore on Nanjappa Road has 48 rooms in four categories. The facilities at the hotel included two banquet halls, restaurant, 24x7 coffee bar, and a Hawaiin-themed bar.
RDSS Hotels plans to expand its presence across different verticals in the hospitality sector, they said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath