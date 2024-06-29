GIFT a SubscriptionGift
RDO inquiry into excommunication of family in Vadakkalur village in Coimbatore

Published - June 29, 2024 08:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Acting on a court directive, the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) of Coimbatore, Govindan, conducted an inquiry at the Annur Taluk Office into ex-communication of a family belonging to Vadakkalur village by the rest of the residents for two years to disapprove an inter-caste marriage in the family. The court directive was issued based on a petition moved by the girl’s father Sundaram. The RDO cautioned the villagers that they would be liable to be prosecuted under law in the event of obstructing the family from taking part in any public events, whereafter a reconciliation was effected.

Gold jewellery stolen

Ten sovereigns of gold jewellery were found stolen from the residence of Navinkumar (29) of Karuppasamy Mudhaliar Street in Thondamuthur limits. According to the complainant, his house door was found broken open. The Thondamuthur police have registered a case.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Perur, passes away

The Deputy Superintendent of Police of Perur, Vetrichelvan (58), passed away after a bout of illness. The DSP who had undergone a bypass surgery recently had slipped into a coma and died. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter

