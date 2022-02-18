RDO conducts inquiry over allegations of bonded labour

Tiruppur

Revenue Divisional Officer – Dharapuram R. Kumaresan on Friday conducted an inquiry into the allegations of bonded labour at a village near Vellakoil in Tiruppur district after 11 persons including seven minors, were rescued on Thursday.

Officials in the Childline helpline 1098 said that a team of officials from the Revenue Department, Labour Department and the police visited a sugarcane farm at Poomandavalasu revenue village in Kangeyam taluk following a complaint from an NGO. The labourers in the farm were from Karnataka and had been engaged for cutting sugarcane in the farm less than a week ago.

Among them, seven minors including two girls and five boys aged between 12 and 18, and four adults including a 50-year-old man, his 40-year-old wife and two other women told the officials that they were made to work against their will, following which they were rescued and were made to stay at rehabilitation homes in Tiruppur, according to Childline officials.

Brinda Adige of Bengaluru-based Mukti Alliance, which is a federation of NGOs against bonded labour and human trafficking, alleged that the labourers were brought to the sugarcane farm by a contractor from Bhadravati in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district. The movement of these labourers were restricted and they were not paid their due wages, she alleged. The contractor has absconded, Ms. Adige claimed, adding that the authorities must initiate action against him and the landowner.

On Friday, Mr. Kumaresan along with Kangeyam Tahsildar (in-charge) A. Kanimozhi conducted an inquiry at the farm. Revenue Department sources said that there was no evidence of bonded labour after questioning 28 labourers and they had received their weekly wages. While there was no evidence of child labour, further investigations will be carried out in this regard. The contractor has been asked to report to the RDO’s office by Saturday, failing which action will be initiated against him, according to the sources.

“We will send a report to the Collector and will take further steps in this issue based on his directions,” Mr. Kumaresan said.