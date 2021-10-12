RDO completes probe into alleged denial of treatment to woman at Udumalpet GH

Tiruppur

12 October 2021 00:00 IST

The Revenue Divisional Officer, Udumalpet, on Monday submitted a report to the District Collector on the inquiry conducted into the allegation that a woman was denied treatment for intrauterine foetal death at the Government Hospital in Udumalpet.

Maruthamuthu, a resident of Karathozhuvu in Madathukulam taluk, had alleged that his wife Rajeswari was getting prenatal consultations at Kaniyur Primary Health Centre.

On September 23, the woman developed stomach pain and was taken to Udumalpet GH. There it was found that the foetus had died. However, no steps were taken to remove the foetus for four days at the GH. The man alleged that a woman doctor ignored his wife. He then took her to a private hospital where the same doctor, who worked as a consultant there, carried out the procedure for which he had to pay ₹ 37,000.

Udumalpet RDO C. Geetha submitted the inquiry report to Collector S. Vineeth on Monday evening.

Mr. Vineeth, who initiated the inquiry, told The Hindu that the report would be forwarded to the Directorate of Medical Education for further action.

“It is for the Directorate to take further action based on the findings of the report,” he said.

Mr. Vineeth said that the inquiry was ordered after seeing Mr. Maruthamuthu’s allegations on social media. The man also filed a complaint with T.K. Bhagyalakshmi, Joint Director of Health Services, Tiruppur, among others.

Dr. Bhagyalakshmi said that it was a case of intrauterine foetal demise and the woman was about to enter into the sixth month of her pregnancy. The foetal demise was confirmed at the Kaniyur PHC itself and the family brought the woman to Udumalpet GH without a referral, she said.

Dr. Bhagyalakshmi added that the woman doctor was ‘diverted’ from Udumalpet GH to the Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care at Dharapuram GH.