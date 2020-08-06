RDO cancels gift deed document

Coimbatore

Revenue Divisional Officer of Coimbatore North P. Suresh recently cancelled the gift deed document for a 6.25 cent land worth around ₹36 lakh written by an elderly couple to their daughter.

A release said that Natarajan and his wife Thulasimani aka Thulasiammal from Vellanaipatti in Annur block appealed to the RDO earlier this year to cancel the gift deed document written in the name of their daughter Jeyalakshmi. Based on an investigation, it was revealed that Ms. Jeyalakshmi allegedly did not look after the parents after the document was signed and the property was transferred.

Mr. Suresh cancelled the gift deed document under Section 23(1) of Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act. The land was transferred back to the parents on July 30, the RDO said in the release.