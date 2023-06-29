Rayakottai tomato mandi see shortage of supply; traders bid at ₹78 per kg

June 29, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

“Climate change has hit the supply,” says Napolean, manager of Sri Murugan Tomato Mandi in Rayakottai, from where traders jostle to bid in the auction for a short supply of tomatoes before they can transport the haul of the pricy red vegetable across the State.

On Thursday, the traders bid a 25-kg box of tomatoes at ₹1,950, which meant price per kg at the farm gate was ₹78/kg. There is a poor supply due to bad harvest, says Napolean, whose mandi takes a commission of 10% per box from the farmer.

“This is the scene in mandis across Andhra Pradesh and T.N.,” he says regarding shortage in supply. The mandi that is overwhelmed with farmers bringing in their produce bears out skeletal arrival.

Kaveriappan had just unloaded a few boxes of tomatoes from his one acre tomato plot at Periyabalagulu in Denkanikottai.

This rise in price is only this week. Even 20 day ago, a box was going at ₹600 to ₹700, with ₹28 per kg, he says.

There was hailstorm and high temperature. The “climate” was unpredictable. High temperature brings pests and hail destroys the produce, says Mr. Kaveriappan.

The out of season rains and hailstorm hurt the crop, says the farmer. “The pest attack from the flowering stage to the rains and heat, and shortage of labour for deweeding activities have cumulatively hurt the crop,” according to him.

Once in a year or in two years, such price rise is seen. The ones that manage to find a decent harvest benefit from the prices, according to Mr. Kaveriappan.

For the farmers, the price of tomatoes had fallen below ₹1 per kg, forcing them to dump their harvest into water bodies.

“There is the commission to be paid to the mandi, and then there is loading and transport charges. For ₹1,950 earned per box on a day like this with shooting price, we pay ₹200 to the mandi and ₹100 for transportation,” says Mr. Kaveriappan, who along with others truck pool their produce to the mandi.

The price is often ₹300 to ₹400 and that is hardly anything for the cultivation costs incurred per acre, which he says is ₹1 lakh for the 120-day crop, including labour.

As price of tomato touched its peak this week, farmers like Kaveriappan, who had managed to salvage their yield have stood to benefit from the price rise due to shortage of supply.